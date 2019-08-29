Salem Investment Counselors Cut Its Stake in Splunk (SPLK) by $433,800; As Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Declined, Symphony Asset Management Raised Position

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 796 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,819 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $359.97. About 2.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 3,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 11,075 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 14,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.57. About 2.30 million shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPLK, EXPE, KSU – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) to Report Q2 Earnings: Factors Setting the Tone – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Checks Indicate Continued Momentum At Splunk, Wedbush Says – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Splunk bull sees lower surprise risk; SPLK +2% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk (SPLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 96,560 shares to 108,935 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3,940 shares to 8,447 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 265,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 674,302 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.