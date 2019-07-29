Salem Investment Counselors Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $585,394; Stock Price Declined; Baldwin Brothers Continues to Hold Holding in Amerigas Ptrn LP (APU)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 20,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.84M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.54. About 31.41 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bank of America Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAC); 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings: 62 per share, vs 59 cents expected; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Ptrn LP (APU) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,645 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 40,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Ptrn LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 804,891 shares traded or 46.37% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,770 shares to 142 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,231 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 10,160 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 539,473 shares. Estabrook Cap Management invested in 39,875 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0% or 6 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 1,952 shares. First Manhattan Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 26,006 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Enterprise Services has invested 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 30,849 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,730 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.02% or 116,477 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Com owns 10,041 shares. Natixis stated it has 338,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 0.83% or 78,375 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc accumulated 0.05% or 13,592 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 1.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Roanoke Asset Management invested 2.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aviance Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stock Yards Natl Bank stated it has 12,266 shares. 36.92M are held by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. The Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway has invested 12.39% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Second Curve Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 78,786 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Butensky And Cohen Security Incorporated reported 0.51% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mathes stated it has 47,501 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Moreover, Perkins Coie Trust has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 43,411 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc accumulated 73,757 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Guyasuta Invest Advisors Incorporated reported 11,535 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 11.07 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 96,560 shares to 108,935 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 33,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).