Salem Investment Counselors Continues to Hold Position in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY); Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Stake in Surmodics (SRDX) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 273.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 384,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 525,010 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, up from 140,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 506,927 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c; 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 12/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Cuyahoga Valley National Park; 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 14/03/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK PURSUES EXPANSION IN CANADA; 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 13,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 29,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 43,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $590.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 17,908 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Adj EPS 15c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Surmodics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRDX); 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS: LEADERSHIP CHANGE, APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO; 15/05/2018 – Surmodics Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS GETS 501(K) CLEARANCE FOR BALLOON DILATION CATHETER; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 1.91% less from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) reported 37,053 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Gp has 115,323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Pdts Prns Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,773 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru invested in 0% or 26 shares. Amer Gru holds 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) or 9,998 shares. 57 were accumulated by Macroview Investment Mgmt Ltd. Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Com accumulated 0% or 31,264 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 30,431 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 24,400 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 258,210 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 44,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is SurModics (SRDX) Down 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “SurModics (SRDX) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Surmodics Provides Update Regarding TRANSCEND Clinical Trial – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Surmodics Inc.: Buy, Hold, Or Sell? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,345 shares to 36,645 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,865 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 26,163 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 15.67 million shares. 10,853 were reported by Creative Planning. Utd Automobile Association reported 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.57M shares. Prudential Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 8,320 shares. Mason Street Ltd invested 0.03% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 292,739 shares. Millennium Management Llc reported 385,716 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). The Missouri-based American Century has invested 0.05% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Hourglass Lc holds 427,560 shares. Moreover, Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 13,353 shares.