Salem Investment Counselors Boosted Position in Citigroup (C) by $4.40 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Boosted Its Holding

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 40.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 62,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 213,573 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32M, up from 151,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,675 shares to 5,799 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 21,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 658 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 5.78 million shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Northside Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 3,933 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 12.55 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 71,075 were reported by Etrade Lc. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lmr Partners Llp has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pennsylvania-based Quaker Cap Invests Ltd Liability has invested 6.62% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Usca Ria Llc holds 41,782 shares. Rock Point Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 184,807 shares. Architects stated it has 600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cleararc has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cibc Asset reported 256,361 shares. Pension Ser has 2.46M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 750,112 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio.

