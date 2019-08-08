Salem Investment Counselors Boosted Its Position in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) by $842,550 as Valuation Rose; As Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Valuation Rose, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Raised Stake by $335,244

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 20,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 45,686 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 25,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 227,924 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,276 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $186. About 104,623 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech Incorporated holds 267,672 shares. Axa accumulated 585,204 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tirschwell & Loewy has 3.35% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,266 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt holds 670,437 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv invested 0.54% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Two Sigma Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Security National Bank Of So Dak accumulated 1,600 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers accumulated 501 shares. 2,755 were accumulated by Beaumont Partners Limited Liability Com. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,845 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.15% or 1,917 shares in its portfolio. Becker Cap Management reported 203,974 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Lawrence Taylor W sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84M.

