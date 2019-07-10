Salem Capital Management Upped Its Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) Stake by $655,200 as Share Price Declined; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Lowered Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position by $1.22 Million; Stock Declined

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 13,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 8.82M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – PRELIM. RESULTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB AND OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS REGARDING COMPLIANCE RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON REPORTER CONF. CALL; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS FINE REDUCED PREV. NET INCOME TO $5.1B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS COORDINATED ACTION WITH OFFICE OF THE COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY REQUIRES BANK TO REIMBURSE BORROWERS AND PAY THE $1 BLN FINE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Spire; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program; 29/03/2018 – WFC: KAHL TO HEAD HOME LENDING SERVICING OPS ON INTERIM BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo admitted that it improperly collected fee rebates that should have been given to a public pension fund while acting as its trustee

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 14,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,331 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 73,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.7. About 2.29M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp holds 107,381 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division invested 0.17% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 767,069 shares. 34,100 are owned by Natixis Advsr L P. 78,869 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Ltd. Csu Producer Resources has 4.18% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 9,389 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0.04% or 7,865 shares. Intact Inv Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cipher LP owns 31,919 shares. Blair William & Il holds 14,987 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. S&Co holds 10,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 0.87% or 10,042 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 37,436 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 86,990 shares to 518,505 shares, valued at $53.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 19,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 7.55 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.