Salem Capital Management Upped Its Position in Paccar (PCAR) as Stock Price Rose; Murphy Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Amazon (AMZN) as Share Price Rose

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 270 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,239 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, down from 9,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon; 26/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership May 11:; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Expands Prime Benefit at Whole Foods Market to 12 Additional States and all Whole Foods Market 365 Stores; 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR BOOSTED NXPI, COL, AMZN, TWX, C IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Paccar Inc. (PCAR) by 63.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paccar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 1.03 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 72,434 shares or 0.02% of the stock. South Dakota Council owns 0.05% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 31,800 shares. Moody State Bank Division reported 271 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.68% or 18,787 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 1,700 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Brighton Jones Lc invested in 0.42% or 51,063 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 15,489 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Conning Incorporated reported 8,927 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.07% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 80,320 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.13% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 136,659 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 116,931 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 0.1% or 5.01 million shares.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PACCAR Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PACCAR declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Do Tesla’s Record Deliveries Make It a Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PACCAR +3% after record revenue tally – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.38 million activity. 3,049 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares with value of $197,383 were sold by DANFORTH DAVID J. 820 shares were sold by HUBBARD TODD R, worth $53,915 on Tuesday, February 5. Quinn T. Kyle sold $671,666 worth of stock or 10,228 shares. 13,662 shares valued at $911,781 were sold by BARKLEY MICHAEL T on Tuesday, February 12. Davila Marco A. had sold 7,528 shares worth $506,485.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Oh holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,135 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 905 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.89% or 770 shares. Meritage Gru Limited Partnership invested 5.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Milestone has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guild Management, a California-based fund reported 348 shares. Barbara Oil holds 0.21% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Carlson Capital Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Investment Lc invested in 0.97% or 1,810 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank holds 1,665 shares. Jbf Inc has 4.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,000 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt accumulated 7,790 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 353 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 554 shares. Kessler Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,645 shares stake.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,921 shares to 87,163 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP) by 7,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “When and Where to Place Your Amazon Stock Purchase Order – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in June – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Guess Who Just Became Amazon’s Biggest Shipper – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Email API Platforms Gather Steam: VG, TWLO and AMZN in View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.