Salem Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Intel (INTC) by $305,500; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Stake In Symantec (SYMC) Was Raised

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 158,782 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, down from 165,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 17.29M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 5.98M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO PROVIDE MORE DATA ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF CO’S BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CrowdStrike Wows Analysts With Execution: ‘Difficult Not To Be Impressed’ – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Symantec (SYMC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: WEC Energy, Tractor Supply and C.H. Robinson – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zscaler: Time to Be a Contrarian? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: K, SYMC, SBUX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Ltd has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Gam Ag accumulated 62,836 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings owns 516,026 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York has 0.09% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 26,200 shares. Advisor Lc, a California-based fund reported 11,867 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 7,961 shares. Enterprise Service holds 0% or 525 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,543 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 3.09M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 2,054 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearline Capital Lp has 3.9% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Andra Ap invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). The Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Dupont Corp holds 0% or 9,642 shares in its portfolio.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF) by 350,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $71.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.29 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.