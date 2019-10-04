Salem Capital Management Trimmed Its Intel (INTC) Stake; Adtran (ADTN) Sentiment Is 1.26

Adtran Inc (ADTN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.54, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 72 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 57 decreased and sold stock positions in Adtran Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 42.53 million shares, down from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Adtran Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 43 Increased: 46 New Position: 26.

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased Intel (INTC) stake by 3.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,500 shares as Intel (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Salem Capital Management Inc holds 158,782 shares with $7.60 million value, down from 165,282 last quarter. Intel now has $221.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 17.24 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 3.77% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. for 282,677 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 296,055 shares or 3.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.82% invested in the company for 728,480 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.35% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 745,581 shares.

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,263 for 282.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $539.96 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It has a 137.68 P/E ratio. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 196,382 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) has declined 31.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 03/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 18, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – ADTRAN Appoints John Neville as Senior Vice President of Sales; 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – SECURED EPON BUSINESS FOR NORTH AMERICA FROM SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ADTRAN Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ADTRAN, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating Tandy Leather Factory, ADTRAN, BeiGene, and Altria Group on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ADTN INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds ADTRAN (ADTN) Investors of Ongoing Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ADTRAN, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Intel Stock Is Being Held Back by Little More Than Fear – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel names new treasurer – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Itâ€™s Finally the Right Time to Buy INTC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel has $6500 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $54.43’s average target is 8.79% above currents $50.03 stock price. Intel had 22 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 10. Wells Fargo maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Thursday, May 9. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $5500 target. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, July 26. Bank of America maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6300 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5.