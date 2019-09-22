Salem Capital Management Trimmed Intel (INTC) Holding by $305,500; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Decreased Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Declined

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 4,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 284,101 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.57 million, down from 288,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06M shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 158,782 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, down from 165,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWF) by 5,443 shares to 71,882 shares, valued at $11.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWD) by 2,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWF) by 5,443 shares to 71,882 shares, valued at $11.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWD) by 2,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings.