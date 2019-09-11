Salem Capital Management Trimmed Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $349,800 as Valuation Declined; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Price Declined, Holder Senator Investment Group LP Decreased Its Stake by $137.12 Million

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 13,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $63.57. About 599,015 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 57.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 783,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.82 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $208.3. About 71,192 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 173,500 shares to 373,500 shares, valued at $44.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 670,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Big-Time Dividend Stocks With Marijuana Exposure – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $500.96M for 19.88 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Lc has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Reliance Trust Commerce Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 1,696 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Partners Lc has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 56,041 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability holds 32,203 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com reported 637 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 0.5% or 12,565 shares. Omers Administration Corporation invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Oakworth holds 1.85% or 51,487 shares in its portfolio. Conning has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,015 shares. 3,726 were accumulated by Zeke Limited Liability Company. 4,397 were reported by Nuveen Asset Limited. Miles Capital owns 0.26% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,681 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 36 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 75,454 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Addenda reported 54,298 shares stake. Cambridge Tru Company holds 0.02% or 5,594 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advisors reported 6,581 shares stake. Boston Partners has 10.27M shares. Northern Corp has 0.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 24,191 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 22,385 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 13,716 are held by Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh. 24,138 were reported by Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 43,789 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 6,100 are owned by First Wilshire Secs Mngmt Inc. Marco Inv Mgmt Lc holds 33,619 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc reported 114,772 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Owl Creek Asset Management LP stated it has 1.26 million shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.98 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Company by 41,766 shares to 126,225 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At & T Corp. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: What Is Going On Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.