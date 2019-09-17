Salem Capital Management Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Trimmed by $330,885 as Market Value Declined; Synovus Finl (SNV) Share Price Rose While Fsi Group Upped by $1.59 Million Its Holding

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 29.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 46,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 205,607 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.20M, up from 158,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 1.21 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 7,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 159,253 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 166,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 15.87 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bridges Invest Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 132,994 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 0.48% or 363,885 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M Communications Llp invested in 2.98% or 356,597 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bailard accumulated 32,178 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fort Washington Oh holds 191,514 shares. Congress Asset Ma reported 11,677 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Summit Fincl Strategies Incorporated stated it has 5,548 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Management Llc stated it has 13,791 shares. Tennessee-based Patten Gp has invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ifrah Ser owns 29,199 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management reported 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Natl Com reported 174,069 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr stated it has 459,292 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.69 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $84.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25,960 shares to 271,131 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 50,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,114 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

