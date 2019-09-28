Salem Capital Management Stake In Borg Warner (BWA) Was Raised; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Stake in American Tower (AMT) Has Upped by $549,780

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) by 602.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 69,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 80,750 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 1.25 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 7674.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 137,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 139,236 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $563,000, up from 1,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.60 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Astronics Corporation Appoints Tonit Calaway to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BorgWarner updates on Romeo JV – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $180.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 5,450 shares to 101,717 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,253 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability owns 10,551 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Tru reported 50 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Aviva Public Ltd has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 76,941 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 420,900 shares. 76,028 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 172,761 shares. Moreover, Delphi Mngmt Ma has 0.67% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Oppenheimer And owns 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 28,028 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 9,514 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 293,466 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 97,986 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 27,665 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The owns 200,614 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG) by 13,756 shares to 2,682 shares, valued at $89.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp Com by 1,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,390 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Markets Etf (GMM).