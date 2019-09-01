Salem Capital Management Raised By $2.33 Million Its Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Position; Mine Safety Appliances Co (MSA)’s Sentiment Is 1.55

Mine Safety Appliances Co (MSA) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 107 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 69 reduced and sold stock positions in Mine Safety Appliances Co. The investment professionals in our database now have: 27.58 million shares, down from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mine Safety Appliances Co in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 54 Increased: 67 New Position: 40.

Salem Capital Management Inc increased Anadarko Petroleum (APC) stake by 173.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Capital Management Inc acquired 51,675 shares as Anadarko Petroleum (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Salem Capital Management Inc holds 81,425 shares with $3.70 million value, up from 29,750 last quarter. Anadarko Petroleum now has $36.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 176.48% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Company holds 40,572 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Mufg Americas Holdings Corp invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Principal Financial invested in 813,608 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.58% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 3.36 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 22,515 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 90,516 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com owns 71,271 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 107,372 shares. Moore Cap LP has invested 0.15% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cambrian Cap LP accumulated 4.87% or 74,916 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% or 42,088 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Inc owns 50 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 543,655 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $51 lowest target. $66.40’s average target is -8.75% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $65 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 7.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $44.74M for 22.38 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc holds 2.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated for 421,381 shares. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owns 80,567 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has 1.38% invested in the company for 48,457 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Martin & Co Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 31,665 shares.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.01 billion. The firm operates through Americas and International divisions. It has a 34.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as multi-point permanently installed gas detection systems, flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, a laser gas detection technology, replacement components, and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

