Salem Capital Management Raised By $1.54 Million Its Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Stake; Newlink Genetics Has 0.57 Sentiment

Newlink Genetics Corp (NLNK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 21 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 37 trimmed and sold equity positions in Newlink Genetics Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 10.32 million shares, down from 12.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Newlink Genetics Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 20 Increased: 11 New Position: 10.

Salem Capital Management Inc increased Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 250.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salem Capital Management Inc acquired 36,575 shares as Comcast Cl A (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Salem Capital Management Inc holds 51,175 shares with $2.16 million value, up from 14,600 last quarter. Comcast Cl A now has $210.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 13.46 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer in mid-June for some of Fox’s assets, sources have said; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REV $9.53 BLN, UP 21.3 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER

The stock decreased 7.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 208,888 shares traded. NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) has declined 52.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NLNK News: 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 03/05/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS CORP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.49; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK TO REVIEW CLINICAL PROGRAMS AFTER INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics Announces Final Results from Phase 2 Studies of lndoximod in Advanced Melanoma and Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer to be Presented at ASCO 2018; 10/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – Looks like seeking alpha is reviewing my $GERN article right now. Monday’s conference call should be viewed as very negative regardless of what the pumpers claim; 03/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 17/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics Describes the Differentiated Mechanism of Action of lndoximod in AACR Poster Presentation; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $62.69 million. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer ; and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NewLink Genetics Corporation for 583,084 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 546,290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Group Llc has 0% invested in the company for 88 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,967 shares.

Analysts await NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, down 35.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by NewLink Genetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,900 shares to 52,946 valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paypal Holdings Inc. stake by 6,425 shares and now owns 22,200 shares. Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 5.78% above currents $46.22 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4500 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 9 to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 27. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, April 26.