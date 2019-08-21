Salem Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered by $658,710; As Malibu Boats (MBUU) Share Price Declined, Hood River Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $138.56. About 10.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 205,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 250,485 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, down from 455,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $583.21M market cap company. The stock increased 4.99% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 286,615 shares traded or 21.67% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 13,650 shares to 68,791 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Company by 41,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,225 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tower Research Ltd (Trc) accumulated 0.91% or 126,918 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Financial Bank Trust reported 14,339 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Viking Glob Invsts LP owns 6.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.77 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 5,673 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Addenda Cap reported 130,329 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle holds 850,413 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Intrust Retail Bank Na reported 68,723 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Independent Invsts Inc holds 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 62,630 shares. Hemenway Company Llc holds 2.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 131,900 shares. Firsthand Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 4.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 29,748 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Altfest L J & holds 109,689 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 2.26M shares stake.

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 25.68% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $19.39M for 7.52 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Legal & General Public Lc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,446 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Navellier & Assoc Incorporated stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 634 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 3,098 shares. Nbw Limited Liability has invested 1.03% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Cadence Mgmt Lc holds 0.18% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) or 49,532 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The holds 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 13,649 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gp has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 20,100 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 212,808 shares. Glenmede Company Na stated it has 5,555 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 8,054 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).