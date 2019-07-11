Salem Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $658,710; Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Cut Its Position

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 1,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,094 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 3,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86 billion market cap company. It closed at $725.32 lastly. It is down 16.70% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Net $43M; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings to Use Proceeds to Redeem $400 Million Principal Amount of 7.250% Notes Due 2019; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 07/03/2018 – GRAHAM:HLC BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTED TO APPROVE KAPLAN UNIV. DEAL; 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN – UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 03/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $138.47. About 2.12 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Inv Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 4.32M shares. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.13% or 1,155 shares in its portfolio. Scott & Selber owns 3.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,970 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com holds 1.49% or 1.31M shares. Vident Advisory Lc holds 5,603 shares. Amer Economic Planning Group Inc Adv owns 4,955 shares. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security Inc reported 22,331 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Company accumulated 80,044 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 5,822 shares in its portfolio. Telos Capital Mngmt Inc owns 33,420 shares. Greatmark Invest Partners accumulated 143,132 shares. First Wilshire Securities reported 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Savant Cap Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 59,661 shares. Taconic Cap Advsr LP has 1.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 34,850 shares to 115,825 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR).

