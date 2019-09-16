Salem Capital Management Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Decreased as Stock Declined; Cullen Capital Management Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $466,830 as Stock Value Declined

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 52,946 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37M, down from 57,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 5.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 8,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 85,995 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, down from 94,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 86,797 are held by Choate Inv Advsr. Lincluden Mngmt Limited holds 0.44% or 49,309 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.75% or 34,396 shares. North American has invested 4.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Orleans Cap Mngmt Corporation La reported 2.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 31,285 were accumulated by Tcw Group Inc Inc. Conning owns 1.27% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 275,228 shares. 126,432 are held by Hemenway Tru Ltd. Farmers Company has invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Light Asset Ltd Company reported 2,161 shares. Sfmg Lc has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blume Cap Mngmt has 58,716 shares for 4.14% of their portfolio. Phocas Finance accumulated 125.17 million shares. 17,943 are held by Shoker Inv Counsel Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interocean Capital Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Srb owns 8,028 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 9,795 shares. Advsrs Asset accumulated 1.07 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.8% or 20,366 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Networks holds 0.9% or 16,175 shares in its portfolio. Maple Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.8% or 140,165 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Com accumulated 200,627 shares. Horan Cap Ltd has 62,785 shares. Lynch & Assocs In reported 46,476 shares stake. Orca Management Lc has 28,656 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership owns 411,670 shares. Tru Co Of Virginia Va invested in 70,556 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 5,470 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Group Inc Lc has invested 1.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bnp Paribas (BNPQF) by 27,900 shares to 76,715 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 131,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).