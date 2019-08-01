Salem Capital Management Maintains Position in Halliburton Co. (HAL); Masters Capital Management Lifted Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) Stake

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 353,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 853,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 1.42 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 34,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 115,825 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 80,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.87% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 15.06M shares traded or 13.24% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 140,000 shares to 860,000 shares, valued at $27.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $306,000 activity. Shares for $130,824 were sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 Tempesta Daniel David sold $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 1,500 shares. On Friday, February 1 the insider Ortmanns Stefan sold $29,014.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank accumulated 384 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs accumulated 48,010 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 11,669 shares. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 56,586 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 11,378 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc holds 0% or 56,343 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management invested in 29,137 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Atria Invs Ltd Company reported 32,941 shares. 219,600 were accumulated by Canal Insurance. 141 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain.