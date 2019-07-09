Salem Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $349,800 as Shares Declined; At&T (T) Holder Clark Estates Has Cut Its Holding

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 594,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.83M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 28.31M shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 13,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 5.17M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 2,082 shares. Century reported 6.38M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 127,566 shares. Victory Capital Management invested in 572,616 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lourd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% or 69,926 shares in its portfolio. Arizona-based Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd has invested 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New Vernon Inv Management Limited Co reported 14,700 shares. Moreover, Park Circle has 4.32% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 194,825 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Co owns 74,674 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 6,500 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ajo L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,612 shares. Hartford Inv Management Co holds 1.04% or 1.16 million shares. 96,879 were reported by Sol Cap.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.32 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,000 shares to 105,500 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Investment Counselors reported 34,003 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Wendell David Associates Incorporated has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boston Advsr Llc has 147,594 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv accumulated 1.14 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,489 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 15,922 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Blue Chip Partners Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Texas-based Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 0.3% or 25,788 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 127,121 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc reported 5,629 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc owns 350 shares. 150,549 are owned by Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corp Pa owns 5,844 shares. Notis owns 1.33% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 51,040 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 51,675 shares to 81,425 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At & T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 22,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.11 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.