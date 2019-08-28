Salem Capital Management Lowered Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $349,800; Essex Investment Management Co Lowered Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) as Share Value Rose

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 13,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.31. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 8,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 56,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 64,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $106.58. About 4.03M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees 40 Percent Correction in Equity Markets; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts J.P. Morgan Securities Australia ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Cap Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 138,793 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc stated it has 24,461 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Veritas Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 12.18 million shares. Sky Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,571 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 52,109 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 51,121 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cutter & Brokerage invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Whittier Tru reported 0.24% stake. Columbia Asset owns 20,086 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Sun Life Finance has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co accumulated 18,820 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,072 shares. Connable Office holds 26,360 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF) by 96,025 shares to 248,125 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 13,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.97 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.