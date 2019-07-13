Salem Capital Management Lowered Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $658,710; Wbi Investments Has Upped Its At&T (T) Stake by $21.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 645.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 682,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 788,332 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.72M, up from 105,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 21.45M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7,400 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Company by 41,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,225 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shapiro Cap Limited Com has 2,308 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 1.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winfield Associates accumulated 3.73% or 59,361 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 4.84M shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America New York owns 34,359 shares. Grimes & Commerce reported 170,850 shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado reported 144,060 shares stake. United Asset Strategies Inc has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Penobscot Investment Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 111,857 shares. Contravisory Invest has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlantic Union Bank & Trust holds 1.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 55,078 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc has 23,460 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel owns 27,236 shares. Vontobel Asset Inc accumulated 3.43 million shares. Lord Abbett & owns 2.88M shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 26,160 shares to 12,243 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 55,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,791 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Mngmt reported 0.36% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mariner Ltd Llc holds 510,724 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.01% stake. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks reported 1.47M shares stake. Shufro Rose And Co Ltd Llc holds 13,271 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.75% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Alexandria Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.44 million shares. Tuttle Tactical stated it has 0.63% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 71,697 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division accumulated 250,644 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stated it has 853,282 shares. Terril Brothers invested in 0.53% or 53,200 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc invested in 1.81% or 357,991 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 767,000 shares.

