Salem Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) by $655,200 as Share Price Declined; Bgc Partners (BGCP) Holder Gratia Capital Lowered Its Stake

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 13,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 3.20 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON CERTAIN MORTGAGE INTEREST RATE LOCK EXTENSIONS; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo told to find targets of mis-selling after $1bn fine; 05/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett soothes investors fears of a trade war; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to Settle With Shareholders for $480 Million; 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 242,516 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 19 CO ENTERED UNSECURED SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL BOOSTED BGC, MON, TIVO, ATUS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS’ PHIL NORTON TO LEAVE AFTER 30 YEARS AT BROKERAGE; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Assigned Stable Rating Outlooks to Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners; 24/05/2018 – BGC Partners Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – BGC REPLACED $150M CREDIT PACT WITH $250M UNSECURED PACT; 23/03/2018 – BGC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL MATURE ON EARLIER TO OCCUR OF MARCH 19, 2019 OR TERMINATION OF CREDIT AGREEMENT BY EITHER PARTY PURSUANT TO ITS TERMS; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $57.94 million for 8.00 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

