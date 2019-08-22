Salem Capital Management Increases Stake in United Technologies (UTX); As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Declined, Light Street Capital Management Has Upped Position by $481,312

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 292.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 29,710 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 7,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 1.56 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09 million, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $297.81. About 5.69 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES $7.5B TO $8B CONTENT EXPENSE P&L BASIS IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Net $358M; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 156,974 shares to 869,850 shares, valued at $65.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,975 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Mgmt Communications invested in 16,891 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Co Ltd Company owns 777 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,588 shares. 400 were accumulated by Reilly Limited Liability Company. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 53,739 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il has 10,839 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Navellier has 0.5% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). London Of Virginia holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,610 shares. Partner Inv Ltd Partnership holds 1.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 2,731 shares. Lvm Ltd Mi invested in 876 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Crestwood Cap Mgmt LP has invested 3.79% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc has 193,491 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Bristol John W And Communications Inc reported 174,069 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust owns 308 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

