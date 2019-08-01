Salem Capital Management Increases Position in At & T Corp. (T); Diamond Hill Capital Management Cut Its Position in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) as Stock Value Rose

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At & T Corp. (T) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 149,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 126,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At & T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 32.30 million shares traded or 14.69% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 82,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 2.42 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.44 million, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 7.44M shares traded or 4.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Prns Ltd Com invested 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd accumulated 1.36% or 219,000 shares. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 2.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ronna Sue Cohen invested 0.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 70,809 are held by Greenleaf Tru. Ckw Financial Group holds 3,515 shares. 1.16M are held by Hartford Mngmt. Cim Mangement Inc reported 56,580 shares. White Pine Inv stated it has 8,316 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Keating Counselors stated it has 0.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 4,512 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. L & S Advsr owns 17,137 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 9,586 are owned by Berkshire Money Management Inc. Kempner Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 178,528 shares. Premier Asset Ltd Co reported 0.44% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million. $1.81M worth of stock was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789. $99,936 worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Services Communications Ma holds 1.89 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Investors reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 4,577 are owned by New Vernon Investment Mngmt Llc. Pettee has 2.83% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Howard Mgmt holds 0.23% or 15,334 shares. Connable Office reported 29,971 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 137,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr stated it has 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Crestwood Gp Llc has 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 63,862 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 921,742 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Personal Advsrs Corporation reported 465,130 shares stake. Culbertson A N holds 59,973 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 427 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 14,781 are held by Kempen Nv.

