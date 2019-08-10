Salem Capital Management Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $2.83 Million; Valuation Declined; As Polaris Inds (PII) Valuation Declined, Loudon Investment Management Has Raised Position by $1.36 Million

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 360.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 52,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 66,944 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 14,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 386,806 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) CEO Scott Wine on Acquisition of Boat Holdings (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 FOR DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER; 22/05/2018 – United is building Polaris-branded lounges in its hubs around the U.S; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 292.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,135 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 29,710 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 7,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Barrons.com published: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: UTX) – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Cap reported 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Barr E S holds 0.09% or 6,715 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Lc has 0.48% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cim Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.12% or 2,566 shares. Welch Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,958 shares or 0.22% of the stock. First Natl Tru Company owns 33,581 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 28,002 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 35,467 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 14,075 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 54,369 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Taconic Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.62% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 65,000 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 287,114 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Boston Prtn owns 1.28% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7.50M shares. Capital Fund Management Sa has 86,963 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Cibc Asset holds 4,235 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 112,413 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated invested in 0% or 85 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited accumulated 0% or 28 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 488 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 500 shares stake. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Lc reported 8,664 shares. State Street holds 5.23M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers accumulated 3,328 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Logan Cap Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 7,940 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 137,266 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,405 shares to 3,530 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,542 shares, and cut its stake in National Grid Plc (NYSE:NGG).