Salem Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $658,710 as Shares Rose; As Netapp (NTAP) Share Price Declined, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Upped Position

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 4,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 36,446 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 31,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 2.59 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 13,758 shares to 5,735 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 9,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,737 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.07% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Ent Financial Corp owns 177 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zacks Investment Management has 168,178 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Oak Assoc Oh holds 1.32% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 311,040 shares. 8,000 were accumulated by First Mercantile. Whittier invested in 1,101 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Llc reported 39,448 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc stated it has 36,446 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il holds 0.03% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Company reported 125,026 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Bowling Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.52% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Miracle Mile Advsr Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Clark Capital Mngmt Gru has 249,455 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd has 3.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Brothers Harriman Com has invested 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 953 are held by Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd. Davidson Inv Advsr owns 391,648 shares. Eagle Asset Inc owns 1.46M shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group owns 605.28M shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.11% stake. First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa reported 21,681 shares. Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability reported 15,758 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Lc has 3.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,452 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 159,480 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 3.09% or 9.20 million shares in its portfolio. Wade G W And holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 190,239 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 22,909 shares.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF) by 96,025 shares to 248,125 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At & T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 22,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).