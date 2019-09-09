Salem Capital Management Holding in Halliburton Co. (HAL) Has Lifted by $1.01 Million as Share Price Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Has Boosted by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 12.88 million shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Plans to Take Controlling Stake in Chinese Venture; 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRIVERs Series 5018 Trust; 03/04/2018 – No Ratings Impact Following The Sub Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 34,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 115,825 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 80,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 12.69M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 45,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $21.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

