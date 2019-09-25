Salem Capital Management Holding in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Upped by $1.54 Million; Corsair Capital Management LP Increased Flex LTD (FLEX) Position by $526,608 as Stock Declined

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 58,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 461,109 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 402,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 1.54M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 15/05/2018 – Harris Assoc Buys New 2.3% Position in Flex; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity Flex – Model no. 728317, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage; 27/04/2018 – FDA: Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.- Dimension Vista® Calcium Flex® reagent cartridge, Dimension Vista® CA, K1023, SMN; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Muscle Activity Evaluation of Maxillary Bilateral Bounded Partial Denture Fabricated By Bre-Flex Versus Peek; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-R® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ D-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ; 09/05/2018 – Flex to Host Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FLEX ACQUISITION RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGR; 09/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (FLEX) to the July 9, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 07/05/2018 – CCP Commercial Real Estate Increases Their Presence in Nashville, TN with a $41.2 Million Acquisition of an Office-Flex Portfol

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 250.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 36,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 51,175 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 7.86M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 02/04/2018 – Elwyn Empowers Nationwide Technology Network with Comcast Business Ethernet, Internet and Phone; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 25/04/2018 – Comcast internet subscriber growth tops video losses; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $180.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,500 shares to 158,782 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 6,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,200 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Advisory Inc holds 0.3% or 361,353 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 100,000 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 1,254 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ifrah Finance Serv Incorporated accumulated 6,835 shares. 5,806 are held by Bbt Cap Limited Com. C M Bidwell & Ltd holds 0.88% or 21,009 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 44,122 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 5,345 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 2.37 million shares. Burney has 0.71% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 278,226 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd has 10,910 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Rockshelter Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 130,210 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa has 9,524 shares. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 0.63% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 54,048 shares.

