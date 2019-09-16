Salem Capital Management Holding in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined; Greif (GEF) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Raised Its Holding

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Greif Inc (GEF) by 253.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% . The institutional investor held 58,400 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Greif Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 60,757 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 250.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 36,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 51,175 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 2.80 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: Sources tell NBC News that federal authorities obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump attorney Michael; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 21/05/2018 – UK Culture Secretary Not Minded to Refer Comcast’s Sky Bid for Further Probe; 25/04/2018 – Comcast internet subscriber growth tops video losses; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE THE FOUR COMPLAINANTS’ ALLEGATIONS THAT LAUER ENGAGED IN INAPPROPRIATE SEXUAL BEHAVIOR IN THE WORKPLACE

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $670,269 activity. WATSON PETER G had bought 15,000 shares worth $490,650. Bergwall Timothy bought 500 shares worth $16,775. Hilsheimer Lawrence A. also bought $123,876 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) on Friday, July 5.

