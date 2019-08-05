Salem Capital Management Has Upped Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) Position by $655,200; Ashmore Group Plc Holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) Has Cut by $350,980

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 2,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 2,656 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 26,671 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 08/03/2018 – ASUR Calls for a Shareholders’ Meeting; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 9.3% YoY in Mexico and Declined 19.2% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS; 06/03/2018 – ASUR TOTAL FEB. PASSENGER TRAFFIC ROSE 1.5%; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – ASUR CORRECTS MARCH TRAFFIC DATA; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTION: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26th, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 13,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 68,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 10.43M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Settlement Amount Was Fully Accrued as of March 31; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.84%; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo quarterly profit rises 6 percent; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHIEF ECONOMIST JOHN SILVIA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY NEED TO BE REVISED TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL ACCRUALS FOR CFPB/OCC MATTER; 07/05/2018 – Buffett bashes bitcoin as nonproductive, thriving on mystique; 11/05/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC AKCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

More important recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb Ptnrs Corp holds 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 121 shares. Kamunting Street Mngmt Lp holds 105,000 shares or 6.11% of its portfolio. 165,000 are owned by Maltese Mngmt Ltd. Cohen Lawrence B holds 21,244 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service holds 74,552 shares. American Bankshares accumulated 11,746 shares. Moreover, Monroe Savings Bank & Mi has 0.26% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Victory Capital Inc reported 895,084 shares. Pecaut And reported 95,197 shares stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com stated it has 55.04 million shares or 3.39% of all its holdings. Btr Capital Mgmt invested in 23,556 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Tcw Group has 24,180 shares. Archford Strategies holds 0.88% or 49,656 shares in its portfolio. Founders Secs Limited Liability reported 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fairfield Bush And owns 10,407 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 21.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.76 per share. ASR’s profit will be $64.14M for 17.01 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.48 actual EPS reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arconic Announces $200 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase – Business Wire” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Analyst Picks: 1 Mexican Airport Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Ashland Global Holdings Inc. enters into $200 million accelerated share repurchase – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Canada Jetlines Reaches Agreements with Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, and Cancun Airports – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV Continued to Battle Some Turbulence in Q3 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 23, 2018.