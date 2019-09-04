Salem Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $4.43 Million; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Cut Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holding by $1.19 Million

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 240,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.61 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 1.48M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRPT); 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and lnvitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – WILL MAKE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $60 MLN, ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO PURCHASE AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $123.28. About 4.58 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.16 million activity. 1,300 shares were bought by Barry Richard, worth $159,250 on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 30,000 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $86.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.85 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Company by 41,766 shares to 126,225 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF).

