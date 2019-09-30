Salem Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $681,100; Colgate (CL) Shares Rose While Dillon & Associates Has Decreased by $438,624 Its Stake

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 6,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 111,359 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, down from 117,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.58. About 2.10M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 52,946 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37M, down from 57,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 3.70M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Good Trade News, But Not From China – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $323.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3,520 shares to 14,903 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 2,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack Trust invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 754,583 shares. Moreover, Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.64% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 10,329 are owned by Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Company. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 588 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd has 0.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 44,716 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 242,736 shares. Central Financial Bank & holds 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 1,000 shares. Moreover, East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.66% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 34,401 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Com holds 46,917 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. 5,000 were accumulated by Weik Capital. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.04% or 5,240 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 28,433 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 401,997 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Leisure Capital Mgmt invested 0.4% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.22 million for 25.91 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Reports Data from Pivotal Ph. 3 SPARTAN Study Shows 25% Reduction in Risk of Death in Patients with nmCRPC Treated with ERLEADA (apalutamide) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Donâ€™t Ignore the Johnson and Johnson Pharmaceutical Pipeline – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack accumulated 28,857 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 79,492 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 1.72 million shares. Carlson LP has 151,320 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Suncoast Equity Mngmt invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old Republic International holds 1.02% or 281,800 shares. King Luther Management Corporation holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 920,917 shares. Newfocus Fin Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has 2.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh holds 1.57% or 1.01M shares. Brown Management Lc accumulated 2,437 shares. Eagle Ridge invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreno Evelyn V reported 5,025 shares. 20,602 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams. Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il accumulated 0.09% or 4,950 shares. Spears Abacus Lc has invested 0.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.