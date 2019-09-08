Salem Capital Management Has Trimmed Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $349,800; Market Value Declined; Ariel Investments Has Upped Its Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) Holding by $46.18 Million

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) by 242.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 782,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.98M, up from 323,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 1.45 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 13,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.23B for 8.79 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.