Salem Capital Management Has Raised Holding in At & T Corp. (T) by $711,016 as Market Valuation Rose; Pacific Heights Asset Management Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.80 million, down from 107,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $150.35. About 2.09M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $85.53 million for 91.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.