Salem Capital Management Has Lowered Procter & Gamble (PG) Position; CURATIVE BIOSCIENCES (CBDX) Shorts Down By 32.77%

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 84.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Salem Capital Management Inc holds 7,552 shares with $786,000 value, down from 50,127 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $298.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 8.30 million shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency

CURATIVE BIOSCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:CBDX) had a decrease of 32.77% in short interest. CBDX’s SI was 8,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 32.77% from 11,900 shares previously. With 102,100 avg volume, 0 days are for CURATIVE BIOSCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:CBDX)’s short sellers to cover CBDX’s short positions. The stock decreased 16.65% or $0.0649 during the last trading session, reaching $0.325. About 3,648 shares traded. Curative Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDX) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Curative Biosciences, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics using hemp-derived Cannabidiol. The company has market cap of $10.26 million. It intends to manufacture and market natural health products and operate in the medical cannabis industry. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Amaize Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Curative Biosciences, Inc. in August 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 1.42% or 42,050 shares. Jane Street Ltd Company owns 110,331 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt has 1.10M shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs reported 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Contravisory Mngmt holds 1,452 shares. Park Circle invested in 0.03% or 400 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Co invested in 43,553 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Covington Inv Advsrs reported 0.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Winch Advisory Lc accumulated 3,198 shares. Thomas Story And Son Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 86,013 shares. Cap Intl Sarl has invested 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Incorporated, a Indiana-based fund reported 2,702 shares. Moreover, Merian (Uk) has 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 4,357 were reported by Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd. Caxton Associate LP holds 84,648 shares.

Salem Capital Management Inc increased United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) stake by 22,135 shares to 29,710 valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) stake by 51,675 shares and now owns 81,425 shares. Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF) was raised too.

