Salem Capital Management Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $3.86 Million; Phocas Financial Raised By $174.22 Billion Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Phocas Financial Corp increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 999928.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp acquired 125.16 million shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 125.17M shares with $174.34 billion value, up from 12,517 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $341.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 4.50M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 30.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 29,033 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Salem Capital Management Inc holds 66,299 shares with $8.88 million value, down from 95,332 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Phocas Financial Corp decreased Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) stake by 35,788 shares to 351,537 valued at $990.63B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) stake by 15,961 shares and now owns 150,250 shares. Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.