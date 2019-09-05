Salem Capital Management Has Lowered Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake by $4.43 Million as Shares Rose; Vr Advisory Services LTD Cut Its Holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by $2.12 Million

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 265,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 33,157 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 298,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $968.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 204,865 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.08. About 3.06M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.89 million for 7.36 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Comm owns 351,253 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 8,875 were reported by Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc. Sandhill Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,418 shares. Moreover, North Star Mngmt has 0.67% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stellar Ltd Liability Company, Arizona-based fund reported 32,725 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 86,848 shares. 143,895 were reported by Iberiabank Corporation. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moors Cabot invested in 238,266 shares or 1.63% of the stock. First Utd State Bank Trust reported 1.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Badgley Phelps And Bell has 1.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,424 were reported by Diker Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. 2,529 are held by Smith And Howard Wealth Ltd Liability. 25,619 were accumulated by Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Amp Invsts holds 0.77% or 1.32M shares.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 13,650 shares to 68,791 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At & T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 22,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF).

