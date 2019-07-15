Salem Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $4.43 Million as Shares Rose; As Triumph Group New (TGI) Valuation Declined, Mcclain Value Management Has Cut Its Stake

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 69,781 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 4.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 14/05/2018 – Triumph Group Announces Update on Divestiture Progress; 15/05/2018 – TGI Fridays Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners — Two Years in a Row; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – ON MARCH 28, SOLD TRIUMPH STRUCTURES – LONG ISLAND LLC TO AERO STRUCTURES LONG ISLAND INC; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO DANIEL CROWLEY COMMENTS DURING EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group $6.91/Shr Impairment Charge; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triumph Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGI); 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 11/04/2018 – TGI Group R&D Facility for Electric Vehicles; 03/04/2018 – Inventure Foods Expands TGI Fridays® Snack Line With New Party Bites and Potato Skins Varieties

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $115.32. About 1.98 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 6,544 shares. Mondrian Investment Prtn Limited has 145,796 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Connable Office holds 0.04% or 11,740 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Ltd Liability has 11,689 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 404,109 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,399 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.05% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 70,196 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 100,881 shares. Raymond James Na owns 15,169 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 93 shares.

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 47.06% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TGI’s profit will be $24.95M for 11.41 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $249,200 activity.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.20 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 1.21 million The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81 million on Thursday, January 31. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100. $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98M.