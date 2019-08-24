Salem Capital Management Has Lifted Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) Holding by $655,200; Market Value Rose; Spitfire Capital Decreased Owens Ill (OI) Position by $473,778 as Valuation Declined

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The hedge fund held 465,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 491,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.79% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 1.99 million shares traded or 36.43% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 13,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 68,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57 million shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Cleaning House as Probes Continue — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Entered Into Agreement in Principle to Avoid Cost, Disruption of Further Litigation; 11/05/2018 – Fed to put Wells Fargo remediation plan to public board vote -letter; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo reportedly pocketed fire and police department pension fund fee rebates; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s first-quarter profit rose 5.5 percent; 09/04/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 20/04/2018 – OCC SAYS ITS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT MAINTAINS RESTRICTIONS ON THE APPROVAL OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS TO SENIOR EXECUTIVES, AND ON THE APPOINTMENT OF SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Silvia Doesn’t See a Trade War (Video); 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Mngmt has 1.6% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Spark Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 20,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 51,028 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com accumulated 31,416 shares. Clark Estates Inc reported 0.88% stake. Asset owns 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 11,254 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 28,883 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council reported 339,600 shares. 14.20M are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Lpl Ltd Liability reported 30,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,092 were reported by Fort Limited Partnership. Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated holds 20,942 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Trinity Street Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 4.82% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Atria Invs Lc stated it has 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 269,099 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $182,876 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $122,110 was made by Williams Carol A on Monday, August 5.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11,000 shares to 161,224 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.