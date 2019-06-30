Salem Capital Management Has Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Blume Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $577,374

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 292.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,710 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 7,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $130.2. About 5.44 million shares traded or 58.79% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 13,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,529 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 126,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 4.58M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.18% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 22,766 shares. Adirondack Mngmt Inc holds 0.24% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 8,953 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Somerset Tru Comm reported 0.63% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 30,715 were accumulated by Everence Capital Management. Agf Investments holds 0.67% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Com owns 131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6.77 million are owned by Barclays Pcl. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 16,780 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 1,093 were reported by Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 119,824 shares stake. Quantum reported 22,531 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.08% or 11,656 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 10,140 shares to 50,229 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.27 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. 862 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J.. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million.