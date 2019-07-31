Salem Capital Management Has Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Stake By $2.83 Million; Mig Capital Lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding

Mig Capital Llc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 14.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mig Capital Llc sold 29,209 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Mig Capital Llc holds 178,392 shares with $20.45 million value, down from 207,601 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $24.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $115.99. About 1.56 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

Salem Capital Management Inc increased United Technologies (UTX) stake by 292.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Capital Management Inc acquired 22,135 shares as United Technologies (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Salem Capital Management Inc holds 29,710 shares with $3.83M value, up from 7,575 last quarter. United Technologies now has $116.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $135.3. About 2.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.69 million for 6.65 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $50,190 were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr.. $554.74M worth of stock was sold by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5.

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $150.29’s average target is 29.57% above currents $115.99 stock price. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Friday, July 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $15100 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $155 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. Deutsche Bank maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $13900 target. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Buckingham Research. Nomura maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15M on Wednesday, January 30. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.