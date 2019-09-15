Salem Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Borg Warner (BWA) as Share Value Declined; Yhb Investment Advisors Position in General Mtrs Co (GM) Cut by $591,850

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) by 602.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 69,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 80,750 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 1.95 million shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 15,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 45,800 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 61,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 10.13 million shares traded or 36.14% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 16/03/2018 – In exchange, the workers want GM to keep its Gunsan plant open; 28/03/2018 – GM KOREA IS SAID TO ASK GM TO ROLL OVER DEBT, CUT INTEREST:RTRS; 07/03/2018 – GM’s Chief Executive Mary Barra Promotes EVs: CERAWeek Update; 05/04/2018 – GM Marketplace Currently Adds No Value to In-car Experience, Finds Strategy Analytics; 16/03/2018 – MONSANTO SAYS BRAZIL SOY GROWERS CHALLENGE TO INTACTA RR2PRO GM SOY SEED PATENT DOES NOT IMPACT INTACTA2 XTEND LAUNCH IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO OFFER $750 MLN TO GM KOREA; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO SALES POST -13.4 PCT GROWTH IN FEBRUARY FROM JANUARY – ANFAVEA; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac President Johan De Nysschen replaced by head of GM Canada; 13/04/2018 – GM’s troubled Korea unit says annual net loss widens to $1.1 bln; 12/04/2018 – GM GM.N PRESIDENT AMMANN SAYS APRIL 20 DEADLINE TO AGREE ON LONG-TERM RESTRUCTURING OF SOUTH KOREA AUTO UNIT

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $180.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,500 shares to 158,782 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 5,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,717 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

