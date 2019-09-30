Salem Capital Management Has Lifted Borg Warner (BWA) Holding; Last Week Fastenal Company (FAST) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -3.79% below currents $32.74 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, June 14. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $3100 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, April 12. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Tuesday, September 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $3000 target. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 12. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. See Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/09/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $37.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $31.5000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $55 New Target: $63 Maintain

Salem Capital Management Inc increased Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) stake by 602.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salem Capital Management Inc acquired 69,250 shares as Borg Warner Inc. (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Salem Capital Management Inc holds 80,750 shares with $3.39M value, up from 11,500 last quarter. Borg Warner Inc. now has $7.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 530,069 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $44.60’s average target is 21.46% above currents $36.72 stock price. BorgWarner had 12 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4600 target in Thursday, September 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4700 target in Friday, June 28 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) rating on Friday, July 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $4700 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 180,374 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bristol John W And Incorporated Ny owns 1.13 million shares. Westpac Bk owns 138,440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp owns 677,802 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 967,229 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 379,806 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.05% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 62,289 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 310 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Fin owns 9,354 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 426 shares. Synovus Corporation has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 2,306 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 3,164 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.04% or 12,950 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc holds 0.1% or 7,384 shares.

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) stake by 11,950 shares to 280,141 valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6,500 shares and now owns 158,782 shares. Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold Fastenal Company shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 152,764 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Css Il has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Brown Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stearns Financial holds 0.07% or 11,555 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Bessemer has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 57,452 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Management accumulated 0.08% or 10,454 shares. Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi invested in 1.18% or 133,294 shares. 231,476 are held by Victory Mgmt. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Com stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Baillie Gifford & holds 0.07% or 2.04 million shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 0.01% stake. The Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fifth Third National Bank owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 17,883 shares.

