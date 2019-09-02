Salem Capital Management Has Increased Its Halliburton Co. (HAL) Position; G-F-W Energy X LP Has Cut By $300,902 Its Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stake

Salem Capital Management Inc increased Halliburton Co. (HAL) stake by 43.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Capital Management Inc acquired 34,850 shares as Halliburton Co. (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Salem Capital Management Inc holds 115,825 shares with $3.39 million value, up from 80,975 last quarter. Halliburton Co. now has $16.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 12.16M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) stake by 17.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN)’s stock declined 9.14%. The G-F-W Energy X Lp holds 98,083 shares with $1.38M value, down from 119,576 last quarter. Patterson Uti Energy Inc now has $1.75B valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 3.89M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Company has invested 0.35% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 362,449 shares in its portfolio. Investor holds 8,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 1.76M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Capital Rech Global reported 34.87M shares stake. Van Den Berg I Inc, Texas-based fund reported 292,357 shares. 349 are owned by Enterprise Fin Ser. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Llc reported 54,131 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Kistler invested in 0.03% or 2,622 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 58,085 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 28,981 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 2.47M shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.04% or 1.89 million shares. Utd Cap Fin Advisers Limited Com holds 101,450 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 66.30% above currents $18.84 stock price. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $3600 target. Barclays Capital maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $35 target. Barclays Capital maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Tuesday, July 23. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $3100 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2700 target in Tuesday, July 23 report.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $202,075 activity. Shares for $202,075 were bought by HUFF CURTIS W on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mgmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 72,623 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 43,478 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 390,146 shares. Corecommodity Management Llc reported 63,119 shares. Mitchell Gru stated it has 178,540 shares. Moreover, Ruffer Llp has 0.02% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated invested in 0% or 44 shares. 1,871 were accumulated by Regions Financial Corporation. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 35,065 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 810,153 shares. Blackrock Inc has 20.23M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 19,735 were reported by Woodstock Corporation. 22,385 are held by Landscape Cap Management Lc. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Patterson-UTI has $2000 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 64.74% above currents $8.65 stock price. Patterson-UTI had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Friday, August 2. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $19.5 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray.

