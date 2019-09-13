Salem Capital Management Has Increased Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Position By $1.54 Million; Mgp Ingredients (MGPI) Shorts Increased By 0.45%

Salem Capital Management Inc increased Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 250.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salem Capital Management Inc acquired 36,575 shares as Comcast Cl A (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Salem Capital Management Inc holds 51,175 shares with $2.16 million value, up from 14,600 last quarter. Comcast Cl A now has $216.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 11.02M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID GOOD FOR COMPETITION IN THE U.K; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda Margin 40.1%; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is said to include $2.5 billion break-up fee in Fox bid; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Clears Way for Comcast’s Sky Bid as Race Tightens With Fox; 23/05/2018 – BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch’s Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval

Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) had an increase of 0.45% in short interest. MGPI’s SI was 5.95 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.45% from 5.92M shares previously. With 182,200 avg volume, 33 days are for Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)’s short sellers to cover MGPI’s short positions. The SI to Mgp Ingredients Inc’s float is 44.94%. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 114,769 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 4.09% above currents $46.97 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 26. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4800 target in Monday, April 29 report. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $44 target in Friday, April 12 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 25. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4500 target in Friday, April 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased Paypal Holdings Inc. stake by 6,425 shares to 22,200 valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) stake by 11,950 shares and now owns 280,141 shares. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,375 activity. On Tuesday, August 20 Griffin Augustus C. bought $119,375 worth of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.67 in 2019Q1.