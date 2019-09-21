Salem Capital Management Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Centene (CNC) Valuation Rose, Leavell Investment Management Cut Stake

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 29,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,299 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88 million, down from 95,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 40.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 16,084 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $843,000, down from 26,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 6.13M shares traded or 25.85% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC)

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $405.13M for 11.96 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw Intl Eq Etf (SCHF) by 21,758 shares to 396,102 shares, valued at $12.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 18,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,356 shares, and has risen its stake in W R Berkley (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, C World Wide Group Inc Hldg A S has 0.21% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 317,306 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 39,042 shares. Rbf owns 0.26% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 49,760 shares. Strs Ohio holds 719,116 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mirae Asset Global Limited invested in 0.05% or 126,550 shares. Earnest Limited Liability invested 0.19% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 3.55M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Winslow Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 82,270 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 7,600 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 700 shares. Drw Securities Lc accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.12 million are held by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Cooperman Leon G reported 350,000 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Centene, Fastly And More – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Gain State Insurance Department Approvals for Merger – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 78.99 million shares. Cincinnati Casualty Communications reported 80,000 shares stake. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability reported 75,659 shares stake. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.72% or 93,766 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4.01% or 454,147 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 2.42 million shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 31,440 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Essex Financial Incorporated stated it has 62,751 shares. Wesbanco Bank reported 329,515 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts reported 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hallmark Mgmt owns 150,272 shares. Cap Invest Counsel has invested 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterling Management Lc holds 1.24 million shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Welch Cap Partners Ltd Ny holds 0.09% or 1,990 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.