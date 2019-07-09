Salem Capital Management Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Sentinel Trust Company Lba Has Lowered By $2.28 Million Its Citigroup (C) Holding

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 5.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Salem Capital Management Inc holds 95,332 shares with $11.24M value, down from 100,962 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 88.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Sentinel Trust Company Lba holds 4,790 shares with $298,000 value, down from 41,631 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $164.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 10.07 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 19/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Inc.’s (C) CEO Michael Corbat on Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript); 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,367 are owned by Smithfield Trust. Family Mngmt accumulated 55,683 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Iron Fin Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 8,515 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 2.25 million shares. Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc has invested 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3.73M are held by Gateway Inv Advisers. Farmers Tru invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Homrich And Berg invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Keystone Finance Planning, a Ohio-based fund reported 32,841 shares. Westover Advsr reported 6,755 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Riverpark Advsr invested 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ardevora Asset Management Llp owns 263,313 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 1.39% stake. Guyasuta Inv Advisors Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 350,625 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 158,762 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, February 25. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Standpoint Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 16 report. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 15 to “Outperform”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.