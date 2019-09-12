Salem Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Merck & Co. (MRK) as Stock Rose; As Jd Com (JD) Shares Declined, Sei Investments Company Raised Position by $16.32 Million

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 128.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 544,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 968,562 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.34 million, up from 424,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 10.09 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (MRK) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 101,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53M, down from 107,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $83.52. About 4.90M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF); 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – NO CHANGES TO EISAI’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 BASED ON RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF ALL GOALS FOR ALL INDICATIONS AS PER DEAL, TOTAL AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS TO EISAI COULD REACH UP TO $5.76 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – HAVING RECEIVED APPROVAL OF INDICATION, EISAI WILL RECEIVE A DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.70 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs And Pwr Incorporated holds 78,405 shares. Advisory Rech, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,288 shares. Dillon And Associates Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 3,130 shares. Capital Advisors Ok has 0.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Td Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.49 million shares. Palladium Partners Llc reported 79,548 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 56,210 shares stake. Timber Creek Ltd Liability stated it has 2,990 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Brick & Kyle Associate stated it has 4.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Parkside National Bank invested in 14,741 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 21,474 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.25% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 19,046 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 127,981 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Maple Capital Mgmt, Vermont-based fund reported 22,554 shares.