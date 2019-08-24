Salem Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $349,800; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Has Lifted by Sloane Robinson Llp

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 13,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 290.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 164,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 220,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.30M, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 34,850 shares to 115,825 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 13,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,791 shares, and has risen its stake in At & T Corp. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,575 are owned by First Dallas Secs Inc. Malaga Cove Lc invested in 0.31% or 9,269 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Heritage Investors Mngmt Corp reported 3,869 shares. 130,126 were accumulated by M&R Management. Greenleaf Trust reported 9,115 shares stake. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Llc owns 75,454 shares. The Virginia-based Palladium Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 28,183 shares. Auxier Asset accumulated 86,323 shares. Westport Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 27,792 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd has 1.67% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 17.15 million shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0.18% or 105,377 shares.